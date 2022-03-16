Second ARPA meeting well attended

Lima residents place stickers next to items they would like to see the city focus ARPA money on. Joe Gilroy | The Lima News

LIMA — City of Lima administration officials had a good showing at Tuesday night’s public engagement meeting.

The city took its mobile office on the road for public input on how to spend $26.3 million in American Recovery Protection Act money. Residents filled the basement at St. Mark United Methodist Church on North Metcalf Street to voice their opinion in the second such citywide meeting.

Officials heard some of the same things they heard the week before at the Bradfield Center and several others not mentioned before. One such thing was St. James Missionary Baptist Church pastor Levi Collins speaking about ways to support convicts after being released from prison.

Collins’ thought was that programs should be created to help keep them out of trouble once released and give them a chance to earn a living.

“You have to give people a chance to make a living,” Collins said. “Too many people aren’t given a chance to be forgiven years after they already paid their dues to society. God forgives us all and I think it is time to start loving each other.”

Collins’ thoughts weren’t shared by everyone as another individual debated with him.

Taft Mangas seemed to like bits and pieces from both sides of the argument. Mentioning he agrees that to battle recidivism, there need to be options.

“I think one approach that may not be considered as much as it should be is to try and reach them before they turn to crime,” Mangas said.

“What I’m talking about is providing them recreational opportunities while they are kids. There are too many single moms trying to raise these kids and aren’t able to give them everything. I see kids playing in dangerous areas in the middle of streets and busted-up buildings. We need to try to give them swimming pools, parks and sporting activities to keep their mind on positive things.”

