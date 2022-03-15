New life for Bonnie Springs Ranch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Pedestrian dragged in DUI hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A woman was arrested on Mar. 1 for a DUI hit-and-run, according to Las Vegas Metro police. According to an arrest report, Evi Haggerton struck a pedestrian at Lee’s Discount Liquor located at 4421 N Rancho Dr. She then proceeded to drag them under her vehicle onto the southbound lanes of Rancho […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
CLARK FORK, ID
8 News Now

UPDATE: Victim identified in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists

UPDATE: One victim, 53-year-old, Perrish John Jones, has been identified in this deadly motorcycle crash. LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Two men are dead after a crash involving three motorcycles and an SUV Sunday evening in North Las Vegas. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near E. Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center. According to North Las Vegas […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman,74, killed, 2 injured in Spring Valley crash

UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in the crash as 74-year-old Connie Sheets. —————————————————————————————————————- LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a 74-year-old Las Vegas woman dead and two others injured. The incident took place at approximately 2: 09 p.m. […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Funeral home remains closed after suspension

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state-ordered closure of a Henderson funeral home has come to an end, however, the business remains closed. Hites Funeral Home and Cremation has had a long list of violations and was suspended during the summer of 2021. The funeral board tells 8 News Now the owners of Hites never actually […]
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas corrections officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer has been arrested on charges of domestic battery. Officer Christopher Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery domestic violence by strangulation and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. Wilson has been employed with LVMPD since 2016 and […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

