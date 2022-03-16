ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Scouting Report: Texas Lands a Commitment from DCTF Four-Star DE Dylan Spencer

By Greg Powers
texasfootball.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article2023 Houston C.E. King DE Dylan Spencer (6'4, 240) committed to Texas over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, LSU, SMU, Texas A&M and USC. UT was Spencer's first scholarship offer. Spencer is rated as the No. 40 prospect in the DCTF Hot...

www.texasfootball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Cowboys scouting report: Texas A&M iDL DeMarvin Leal

More scouting reports for the Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft. Today a look at and interior lineman on defense, DeMarvin Leal. Combine Results: 5.00 40-yard dash, 27.5” vertical jump, 106” broad jump, 4.49 short shuttle. When Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M, massive recruiting success was...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Lsu#Smu#Ut
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Cowboys scouting report: Texas A&M iOL Kenyon Green

Looking ahead to the 2022 Draft, we check out another Cowboys prospect with a scouting report. Combine Results: 5.24 40-yard dash, 20 bench press reps, 26” vertical jump, 102” broad jump, 5.12 short shuttle. The Cowboys opted to move on from Connor Williams, their starting left guard for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy