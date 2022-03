There used to be magic in the air when Magic Johnson played. After a stellar career, Johnson is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, points guards of all time. Some claim that his run in the 1980s might be overplayed, but in reality, it’s not and the number can prove it. When all was said and done, Johnson reigned supreme against some of the best to ever play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO