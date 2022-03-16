Resolution to end COVID state of emergency

President Biden in Poland Saturday said that Russian President Putin "cannot remain in power," forcing the White House to clarify that the U.S. isn't seeking regime change in the country. Russian forces hit the western city of Lviv with back-to-back rocket attacks on Saturday even as troops have started to...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to possibly end the war.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden concluded his powerful speech this weekend in Poland about Vladimir Putin's barbaric attack on Ukraine with this line about the Russian leader: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." White House officials later sought to make it clear Biden was not calling...
WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely...
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Saturday announced that he would resign from Congress, saying in a statement to constituents, "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively." Fortenberry, 61, was convicted by a federal jury in Los Angeles on Thursday of one count...
One of the stars of "CODA" says he was tempted to teach President Biden some "dirty sign language" when the predominantly-deaf cast visited the White House. Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to earn an Academy Award — after Marlee Matlin's 1987 win for "Children of a Lesser God" — on Sunday for his role as Frank Rossi in the Apple TV+ film.
