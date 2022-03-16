ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

NIT Tournament: Oregon vs. Utah State, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

 12 days ago
The Oregon Ducks will meet the Utah State Aggies in the First Round of the NIT Tournament on Tuesday night.

Oregon comes into tonight’s game looking to turn things around after losing six of their last eight games while Utah State hasn’t been much better, losing six of their last nine games to end the season.

This will be a great night of NIT Tournament action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Oregon vs. Utah State

  • When: Tuesday, March 15
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Oregon vs. Utah State (-5)

O/U: 144.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

