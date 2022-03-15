ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIT Tournament: Cleveland State vs. Xavier, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland State Vikings will meet the Xavier Musketeers in the First Round of the NIT Tournament on Tuesday night.

Cleveland State comes into the tournament with a 20-10 record and will look to bounce back after a loss to Wright State in their last game. As for Xavier, they are 18-13 and coming off a loss to Butler as they look for a nice rebound game.

This will be a great night of NIT Tournament action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Cleveland State vs. Xavier

  • When: Tuesday, March 15
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Cleveland State vs. Xavier (-11)

O/U: 147.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Indiana cheerleaders banding together to rescue a stuck ball is March Madness’s best moment so far

The best moment of March Madness 2022 isn’t a buzzer beater or an incredible upset, it’s this Indiana cheerleader going above and beyond the call of duty. During Thursday night’s round one matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Saint Mary’s Gaels, play came to a screeching halt in the second half when the ball got stuck behind the backboard. The ball was too high up for anyone to reach, but instead of playing on with a new one, the Indiana cheerleaders banded together to rescue the trapped one.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State odds, picks and predictions

The 2022 NCAA Tournament resumes Friday with a South Region showdown between the No. 10 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (25-7) and the seventh-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11). Tip-off at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at the Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
