NIT Tournament: Cleveland State vs. Xavier, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Cleveland State Vikings will meet the Xavier Musketeers in the First Round of the NIT Tournament on Tuesday night.

Cleveland State comes into the tournament with a 20-10 record and will look to bounce back after a loss to Wright State in their last game. As for Xavier, they are 18-13 and coming off a loss to Butler as they look for a nice rebound game.

This will be a great night of NIT Tournament action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Cleveland State vs. Xavier

When: Tuesday, March 15

Tuesday, March 15 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Cleveland State vs. Xavier (-11)

O/U: 147.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.