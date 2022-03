The 2021 Oscar ceremony was an anomaly across the board, from the somber tone to the intimate setting to the detrimental choice of naming best actor as the final award of the evening. But the strangest sight of all was witnessing a spate of women gather on the dais to accept the best picture trophy. Nomadland won best actress for Frances McDormand, best director for Chloé Zhao and best picture for them and three other producers. The last time best picture and best actress went to the same movie was nearly two decades ago, in 2005, when boxing drama Million...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO