Hogwarts Legacy gets a small teaser before State of Play

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The big reveal for Hogwarts Legacy is still days away, but fans can see what it looks like in motion right now.

On Tuesday, Warner Brothers and Avalanche Studios shared a brief clip from the upcoming action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. One of the students gets out of bed and stands there for microseconds. Riveting stuff! Snark aside, folks have been waiting years to see this one, so it’s something.

Check it out for yourself below. It’s undoubtedly a wizard in a school, probably running on a PS5. Who’s to say since Hogwarts Legacy is also coming out on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

PlayStation is dedicating an entire State of Play to Hogwarts Legacy this Thursday. GLHF has a write-up detailing when and where fans can watch in advance. Hopefully, it’s more exciting than the last State of Play showcase, which was mostly a dud.

In any event, the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play goes down Thursday, March 17, 2022, on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

