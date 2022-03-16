ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden expected to announce another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

By Gordon Lubold, , Vivian Salama and Nancy A. Yousse
 12 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce more than $1 billion in new military assistance to the Ukraine government as early as Wednesday, according to U.S. officials, as Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is expected to make a plea to Congress for more aid to defend his country against Russia’s invasion.

The $1.01 billion is expected to include more of the same kinds of military equipment the U.S. says the Ukrainians need the most: antiarmor and antiair systems, including portable air defenses such as Javelins and Stingers. The money would come from the roughly $13.6 billion allotted for Ukraine in the omnibus budget bill Biden signed Tuesday.

While the White House is considering sending more troops to Europe to add to the roughly 15,000 deployed there since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began, Biden isn’t expected to deploy more troops now, U.S. officials said.

“We’re moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” Biden said Tuesday, without providing additional details. “And I’ll have much more to say about this tomorrow about exactly what we’re doing in Ukraine.”

Senators and members of the House of Representatives of both parties have called for the administration to send as much military support to Ukraine as possible, and in his virtual address to Congress Wednesday, Zelensky is expected to appeal to that support.

Saudi Arabia considers accepting yuan instead of dollars for Chinese oil sales.

After Walt Disney, Robert Iger heads to the metaverse.

