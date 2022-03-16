Japan’s exports grew for 12th consecutive month in February

Japan’s exports increased in February for the 12th consecutive month, driven by strong demand for steel, mineral fuels and semiconductor products, Ministry of Finance data showed Wednesday.

Exports rose 19.1% from a year earlier in February. That compared with January’s 9.6% increase and was slightly weaker than the 20.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by data provider FactSet.

Exports to China grew 25.8% after a decline in January, driven by strong demand for steel and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Shipments to Asia and the U.S. increased 25.1% and 16%, respectively, driven by steel, mineral fuels and semiconductor products.