Japan’s exports grew for 12th consecutive month in February

By Yang Jie
MarketWatch
 12 days ago

Japan’s exports increased in February for the 12th consecutive month, driven by strong demand for steel, mineral fuels and semiconductor products, Ministry of Finance data showed Wednesday.

Exports rose 19.1% from a year earlier in February. That compared with January’s 9.6% increase and was slightly weaker than the 20.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by data provider FactSet.

Exports to China grew 25.8% after a decline in January, driven by strong demand for steel and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Shipments to Asia and the U.S. increased 25.1% and 16%, respectively, driven by steel, mineral fuels and semiconductor products.

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

February import export prices mixed

(Washington, DC) -- February's import and export prices are a mixed bag. Import prices rose one-point-four percent over January and ten-point-nine percent over February of last year. Both figures out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are lower than analysts had forecast. Export prices were up three-percent over January...
International Business Times

Japan's Machinery Orders Fall For First Time In 5 Months

Japan's core machinery orders slipped for the first time in five months in January, a worrying sign for an economy already facing heightened pressure from the Ukraine war and high energy and raw material prices. The decline in core orders hurts hopes that a pickup in business spending will support...
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, giving up earlier losses as reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility renewed worries about tight global crude supplies. Oil prices had been trading lower before the news of the attack, after the European Union didn't ban much-needed oil from Russia, like its U.S. counterpart did earlier this month. The European Union can't sanction Russian oil completely, but the attack on an oil facility reminds traders that Yemen's Houthi rebels have the ability to shut down production in Saudi Arabia, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
MarketWatch

Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

Novavax Inc. NVAX, -8.50% said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE.
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Post Record Monthly Increase in February

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Swiss watch exports rose by 24.4 percent in February, a record performance for the month, driven by high-end timepieces, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said on Thursday. “This is by far the best February performance for the sector and was reflected in most markets,” the federation said.More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in Hong Kong Foreign sales of Swiss timepieces totaled 2 billion Swiss francs, or $2.13 billion at current exchange, fueled by a 28.3 percent rise...
