NFL

Packers still working on contract extension for CB Rasul Douglas

By Zach Kruse
 12 days ago
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers and cornerback Rasul Douglas remain in contact on a contract extension despite “high interest” from others teams around the NFL, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Douglas will become an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires on Wednesday.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Packers are trying to keep Douglas, who expressed real interest in returning to Green Bay following the 2021 season.

Even after re-signing De’Vondre Campbell on Monday, the Packers are still in a position to spend to keep a player like Douglas thanks to getting contract extensions done with Preston Smith and Aaron Rodgers and releasing Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner.

Maneuvering around the cap to get a deal done would be tricky, but the Packers still have several avenues available for clearing cap space – including extensions, restructures and releases – before the start of the new league year on Wednesdy.

Retaining Douglas would give the Packers an impressive trio of cornerbacks entering 2022, especially with All-Pro Jaire Alexander returning from injury and Eric Stokes going into his second season after a standout rookie campaign.

Douglas, who turns 27 in August, arrived in Green Bay from Arizona’s practice squad in October and enjoyed a breakout season, intercepting five passes for the Packers over 12 games and nine starts. He produced a game-sealing interception against the Cardinals, a pair of pick-sixes in wins over the Bears and Rams and a pair of interceptions of Baker Mayfield in a win over the Browns.

Douglas has played for six NFL teams, including the Packers. He has 10 career interceptions.

Will a cornerback-needy team in the NFL see his crazy production from 2021 and give him a deal the Packers can’t match? Or will the Packers get another opportunity to bring back a player who, like Campbell, had a career resurgence in Joe Barry’s defense?

