Worker killed by concrete stairwell collapse at northwest Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — A concrete stairwell collapsed, killing a worker at an apartment in northwest Atlanta, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

The accident happened at 1220 Gun Club Road on Tuesday afternoon. The building was empty as it was undergoing renovations.

The collapse happened at the back of one of the buildings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned from officials that a two-man crew was doing repairs on the stairwell when it fell onto one of them.

The stairwell also struck a gas meter, officials said. Atlanta Gas Light was headed to the scene, but there is no confirmation of a gas leak at this time.

Atlanta Gas Light sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News, saying:

“Atlanta Gas Light’s top priority is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve. We can confirm there is no active gas flowing to the gas meters at the apartment building under construction at 1220 Gun Club Road in Atlanta and no release of gas occurred. The valve that safely brings natural gas to the meters was turned off prior to the construction work on the apartments.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group