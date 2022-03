Bill Murray has opened up about his axed Batman film from the ’80s, which also saw Eddie Murphy express his interest in the movie. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment for a new installment of The Never-Weres, Murray shared, “I talked to Eddie Murphy about it, and Eddie wanted to play Batman. That’s as far as that conversation went.” If Murphy was very adamant to take on the role of the Caped Crusader, however, the Ghostbusters staple would have refused to portray his right-hand man, Robin.”I don’t wanna be the Boy Wonder to anybody,” he explained. “Maybe much earlier when I was a boy. But it was too late for that by the ’80s. Also, I couldn’t do the outfit. Eddie looks good in purple, and I look good in purple. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves. There was just a lot of vanity involved in the production. It wasn’t gonna happen.”

