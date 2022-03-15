ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5bHo_0egKHiAk00

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices. DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, a debit card that’s designed for drivers. The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

The post DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

California gas prices jump to record high

The average price of gasoline in California is now $5.44 per gallon, up $0.10 from the day before. It's also up $0.76 from just a month ago. In the Bay Area, prices are far above that. It's not uncommon to see stations charging customers more than $6 a gallon to fuel up.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#San Francisco#Dee Ann Durbin Ap#Dasherdirect
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $7 Per Gallon in the United States

Well, that did not take long at all: after this article of where gasoline exceeds $6.00 per gallon in the United States was written and posted two days ago on Friday, March 4, 2022, the price of fuel in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where some fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond six dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KRON4 News

Experts explain why gas prices are skyrocketing

(KRON) — Gas prices continue to shatter records across America as the national average reaches $4.17 for a gallon. California drivers are paying an average of $5.44 a gallon and are shelling out the most in the country. Experts say California may hit the $6 average. “The good news is that pace of increase is […]
BERKELEY, CA
The Flint Journal

Cost of Uber rides, Uber Eats delivery to rise as gas prices climb

Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
TRAFFIC
Money

Yes, Ubers Will Be More Expensive Because of Rising Gas Prices

Your next Uber ride will probably cost an extra 50 cents — and skyrocketing gas prices are to blame. Rideshare and delivery behemoth Uber is testing out a fuel surcharge, starting March 16, to help its army of drivers cope with the soaring cost of gas. According to Uber’s...
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Are You Ready to Pay $5 a Gallon for Gas?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. You can’t control oil prices, but you can control how you buy gas and how you drive. By making a few simple changes, you can reduce costs and squeeze more miles out of each gallon of precious fuel. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

DoorDash Announces Cash Back Gas Program

(San Francisco, CA) -- DoorDash is trying to help ease the price at the pump for its drivers. The food delivery service announced a program that allows its drivers to get ten-percent cash back on gas. The drivers can use a prepaid business Visa card to fill up their tanks, even if they aren't working. The move is in contrast to ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft, who announced a gas surcharge that will come out of customers' pockets. This comes as Triple-A reports the average cost of a regular tank of gas is four-dollars-and-16 cents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Alabama gas prices: Will the dip in prices continue?

As expected, the falling price in oil is showing up - very slowly - at gas stations around the country and in Alabama. According to AAA, the average price in Alabama for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline today is $4.12, two cents less from the day before. A week...
ALABAMA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy