Questions for Penn State coaches ahead of spring practice: How will Phil Trautwein replace lost starters?

By Gregory Pickel about 6 hours
 12 days ago
Penn State will enter spring practice next week with some position battles it can start to decide and others that will take beyond these upcoming 15 practices. The offensive line has a mixture of both. Head coach James Franklin’s team enters yet another set of drills with question marks...

The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Spring practices a teaching time for WVU coaches, players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia goes through its first few spring football practices of 2022, teaching is one of the watchwords of the schedule. It’s not just coaches instructing players, though. As is usually the case when a new coordinator comes onto the scene, there’s a certain...
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Steelers won’t draft Malik Willis, and the reason is obvious

Here is why the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be drafting Malik Willis out of Liberty this spring. For as badly as the Pittsburgh Steelers may want to draft Malik Willis out of Liberty in the 2022 NFL Draft, it is going to be next to impossible for that to even happen.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Arkansas Cheerleader Goes Viral: Fans React

A video of a University of Arkansas cheerleader went viral during an NCAA Tournament game this weekend. No. 2 seed Duke and No. 5 seed Arkansas battled it out with a trip to the Final Four on the line on Saturday night. The Blue Devils took a 45-33 lead into the half and never looked back, storming to a 78-69 victory.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

NFL owner gives surprising take on potential overtime rule change

Although New York Giants co-owner John Mara would like to see the NFL change its overtime rule, he isn’t counting on it. After it was reported Friday the league was considering two proposals to change the rules, Mara spoke with ESPN and said he is “not confident” it will receive the necessary 24 votes from team owners.
NFL
