WATCH: USC Targets Impressive at Dallas Under Armour Next Camp

NCAA tournament action continues Friday with 16 first-round games. There will be two games in the East Region, six in the South and four each in the Midwest and West. Here’s a quick look at each of the 16 games (all the NCAA TV info you need for the day is here), along with a short look at three players who have to come up big if their double-digit-seeded team is to pull the upset.
A new development has taken place regarding the legal situation surrounding former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson. According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson’s attorney filed a motion to have his felony rape charge dismissed. “Adam Anderson’s attorney filed a motion on Thursday in an Athens court asking...
