Europe

The danger journalists face in Ukraine

MSNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fox News cameraman and a producer were killed in the same...

www.msnbc.com

The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
MSNBC

Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

The New York D.A. has paused the criminal probe into Trump’s finances and has signaled he will not indict him unless new evidence emerges. The top prosecutor on the case has resigned, writing in a letter “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations” and that failing to prosecute him “is a grave failure of justice.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications.March 24, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marines officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova

United States Marines are now officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, and anyone taking an official or personal trip to Europe must request prior clearance, the Marine Corps said in a message on Thursday. “Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Marines are prohibited from travel...
MSNBC

Why Team Trump’s loss in a non-disclosure case matters

The list of women who’ve accused Donald Trump of misconduct is not short. One of them even filed a lawsuit against the Republican that unexpectedly led to a series of interesting developments. Three years ago, a former Trump campaign worker named Alva Johnson alleged that in August 2016, the...
The Independent

Ukraine ‘will not be silent about horror of rapes against women during invasion’

Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, a politician in the country has said.Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of her child.What's happening to women in Ukraine is "quite a scary scene", says @mezentseva_dep as she recalls an incident where a woman was "raped several times in front of her...
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
Daily Mail

Russia ramps up their wild propaganda campaign by claiming Hunter Biden is 'secretly funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine' and bankrolling 'anthrax' production

Russia claimed in a colorful new graphic that Hunter Biden is funding biolabs in Ukraine and that he and Democratic billionaire George Soros are bankrolling the production of anthrax. In furtherance of its propaganda campaign to justify the the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry on Thursday put out a...
