Anthony Richardson full go for Florida Gators' first spring practice

 12 days ago
Anthony Richardson missed the Florida Gators bowl...

New Britain Herald

UConn football holds first spring practice

STORRS - There aren’t many coaches who would be overly enthusiastic about beginning a season of football with a group that has won a mere 10 games in the last six years. For Jim Mora, however, his semi-official debut with the UConn football team this week was a thrill.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
NFL owner gives surprising take on potential overtime rule change

Although New York Giants co-owner John Mara would like to see the NFL change its overtime rule, he isn’t counting on it. After it was reported Friday the league was considering two proposals to change the rules, Mara spoke with ESPN and said he is “not confident” it will receive the necessary 24 votes from team owners.
NFL
