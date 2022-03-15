Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan TE Colston Loveland breaks down Indiana transfer AJ Barner, 'stud' early enrollee, more
Michigan Wolverines football tight end Colston Loveland is coming off an outstanding first collegiate campaign that saw him earn Freshman All-American honors by On3. He discusses being the most experienced returner at his position, other young players who are impressing him, incoming transfer AJ Barner and more.
Penn State football grows Class of 2024; Lions send out new offers: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 18 include a Tuesday commitment plus new recruiting offers, and more. It’s time to dive into Wednesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn State tweets of the day. We start with the first Penn...
Notre Dame coaches on the road: Irish staff checking in on big-time 2024 recruits
Here’s where the Fighting Irish staff is expected to be Thursday according to Blue & Gold sources:
Getting back to Notre Dame was important for Irish CB commit Karson Hobbs
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller class of 2024 cornerback and Irish pledge Karson Hobbs woke up way too early so that he could get up to Notre Dame for its junior day recruiting event this past Saturday. He left before 5 a.m. for the four-hour drive up to South Bend and didn’t...
JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status
As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
Elite 2025 Ohio State CB commit Jontae Gilbert to visit SEC power
Elite 2025 cornerback Jontae Gilbert is set to take a visit to major SEC program.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo hopes '15,000 people rise to their feet' to honor those who saved Mike Garland
East Lansing, Mich. – Tuesday was one of the greatest days of the year for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. Well, maybe not the entire day, but part of the day, when former Spartan assistant coach and one of Izzo’s best friends, Mike Garland, walked through the office doors.
Notre Dame football releases full 2023 schedule
The first chapter in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career, a 9-4 campaign with a victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, is finished. It’s time to look ahead to the second. Wednesday morning provided an opportunity to do so. Notre Dame released its full 2023 schedule. Freeman...
Breaking down LSU signees in final On300 rankings
OT Zalance Heard (No. 11): Heard is an elite offensive tackle and dominated at the Under Armour All-American Game to confirm what we already knew, the Neville product is one of the nation’s best. On3 slid him up after his feather in the cap week in Orlando. He’s now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the entire country.
NC State football recruiting class of 2024 hot board: Quarterback
Here is the first look at the hot board for NC State football recruiting in the 2024 class at the quarterback position.
Inside LSU's push for a Transfer Portal LB
The LSU football staff is still pursuing players in the NCAA Transfer Portal. What's the latest buzz behind a top target on defense?
Miami Hurricanes coach visits Colquitt County (Ga.) High with pair of UGA commits UM hopes to sway
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County has a couple of major targets for the Miami Hurricanes and Stephen Field went up to see them this week.
Vols add second BYU transfer as Gabe Jeudy-Lally talks decision to wear orange
Tennessee has added a transfer in defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally is the second BYU player to become a Vol this off-season.
2025 LB Parker Meese set for busy winter and spring of visits
2025 linebacker Parker Meese talks about recruitment. Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.
With film crew now tailing Cormani McClain, Miami Hurricanes and other programs await the next act in his recruiting circus
The latest act in the Cormani McClain recruiting circus was performed in Colorado, as the Miami commit visited there. What's next?
Transfer portal ends, Auburn's 2024 QB recruiting begins: Welcome to Inside the 20, Episode 38
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. -Jeffrey and Keith take a closer look at Auburn’s recruiting in the 2024 class, including the potential top target at quarterback.
3-2-1: What's next in the portal?
What's next for Iowa football in the portal? What about Iowa hoops this spring? We discuss it here.
Update on enrollment status of Alabama transfer Damieon George
An update on the enrollment status of Alabama offensive lineman transfer Damieon George, who committed to the Florida Gators on Monday.
Assessing Auburn's additions, remaining needs in transfer portal as first window closes, AU spring semester deadline passes
With the transfer portal window closed and Auburn's spring enrollment deadline passed, we look at the Tigers' success and remaining needs.
Penn State recruiting offer roundup; latest on Lions' latest busy portal day: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 19 include a new round of recruiting offers that went out on Wednesday, plus the latest portal movement and more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn State tweets...
On3.com
Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0