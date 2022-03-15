OT Zalance Heard (No. 11): Heard is an elite offensive tackle and dominated at the Under Armour All-American Game to confirm what we already knew, the Neville product is one of the nation’s best. On3 slid him up after his feather in the cap week in Orlando. He’s now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the entire country.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO