Michigan State

On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
Notre Dame football releases full 2023 schedule

The first chapter in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career, a 9-4 campaign with a victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, is finished. It’s time to look ahead to the second. Wednesday morning provided an opportunity to do so. Notre Dame released its full 2023 schedule. Freeman...
Breaking down LSU signees in final On300 rankings

OT Zalance Heard (No. 11): Heard is an elite offensive tackle and dominated at the Under Armour All-American Game to confirm what we already knew, the Neville product is one of the nation’s best. On3 slid him up after his feather in the cap week in Orlando. He’s now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the entire country.
