In Greater China, 29% of connections were 5G in 2021 compared to North America at 13%, according to the GSMA's Mobile Economy report. In our 2021 Fastest Mobile Networks testing, we found that T-Mobile was the only nationwide US carrier offering 5G that was markedly faster than 4G. "5G availability from the other carriers doesn’t really matter—yet," we said at the time.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO