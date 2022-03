Apple has announced plans to bring employees back to the office starting on April 11 after deferring the date indefinitely as the Omicron variant spread across the country. In December, Apple deferred its return-to-work effort and gave all employees a $1,000 bonus that it encouraged them to spend on remote-working equipment. It had previously targeted February 1 for corporate staff to return to physical workspaces and was piloting a hybrid-work arrangement where staff could come to the office one or two days per week.

