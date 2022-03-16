ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns meet with Deshaun Watson; pursuit of Texans QB puts Baker Mayfield’s future in doubt

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
 12 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Tuesday in Houston.

Now they wait for Watson’s decision and the fallout concerning Baker Mayfield's future after pursuing the troubled Texans quarterback.

Andrew Berry’s decision to go after Watson, who requested a trade following the 2020 season from the Texans and is amid civil lawsuits from 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct and harassment during therapeutic massage appointments, could have a ripple effect with Mayfield.

The Texans reportedly are seeking at least three first round picks for the 2017 first round pick and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who escaped indictment Friday by a grand jury on eight criminal complaints that were filed against him.

Cleveland was the third team Watson has met with, but this meeting came after Watson was deposed earlier in the day in relation to the civil lawsuits.

Watson spoke with the Saints and Panthers Monday and is scheduled to meet with the Falcons Wednesday according to multiple reports.

Watson, who is believed to be impressed with the Browns roster after Saturday’s agreement to acquire four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper from the Cowboys, grew up in Georgia fueling speculation that Atlanta could be the dark horse team to acquire him in a trade with Houston.

Watson’s four-year, $156 million contract extension includes a no-trade clause he must agree to waive for a deal to be completed.

Should Watson choose the Browns, Mayfield will be traded.

He might be anyway.

Mayfield posted a "Thank You" to Cleveland on social media and removed "Browns QB" from his profile bios.

It appears going after Watson angered or alienated Mayfield, who struggled in 2021 after suffering and playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. His first four years in the NFL have been uneven and complicated by injury or organizational turmoil, including three different head coaches and an interim coach.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick and former Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma has completed 61.6% of his passes for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns. His 56 interceptions are the most in the NFL since 2018. In 59 regular season starts, which tie him with Tim Couch for the fifth-most in team history, Mayfield is 29-30.

The Browns, who were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs in the 2020 season, were among the teams thought to be Super Bowl contenders last season but they finished a disappointing 8-9 and failed to make the playoffs.

Watson, selected 12 th overall by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft following a trade with the Browns for the pick, did not play last season because of the trade request and the sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Although Watson evaded criminal prosecution, he may not escape discipline from the NFL office, but a potential suspension and the negative reaction – especially from women and victims of sexual assault, are risks the Browns clearly are willing to take.

On the field, Watson has completed over 67.8% of his passes and thrown for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns and just 36 interceptions in 54 games. He has also rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns while holding a 28-25-0 record as a starter.

In 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and Cleveland’s interest in Watson is a clear indication of the Browns’ desire to upgrade from Mayfield.

