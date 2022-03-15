ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRealNetworks RNWK stock rose 7.2% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. Cepton CPTN stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.67% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In HON: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.67 shares of Honeywell Intl at the time with $100. This investment in HON would have produced an average annual return of 8.33%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lennar, Williams-Sonoma and More

Here's a look at the notable stocks making moves in extended trading. Lennar - Shares of the homebuilder rose 2% after Lennar reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Lennar reported $6.20 billion in revenue, above the $6.08 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share did miss estimates, however, which the company attributed to its investment portfolio.
CHICAGO, IL
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy

GrowGeneration will likely begin to generate growth again later this year. Pinterest has access to what its high-income customers like on an individual level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Stocks That Soar in a Recession

These recession-proof stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2020. Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. With the economy struggling to recover from two years of pandemic and facing new stress from inflation and conflict in Europe, it's a good time to think about investing during a recession, even if we're not there yet. When the U.S. economy tanks, even some of the highest-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions, in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks can help you play defense during a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 38.5% in 2008 and rebounded from its crash in early 2020 to gain 16.3% for the year. These seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020 and come with "buy" ratings from CFRA Research.
STOCKS
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If Amazon and Alphabet Join the Dow, These Stocks May Be Kicked Out

As industry leaders, Amazon and Alphabet would make for no-brainer additions to the Dow. However, the price-weighted Dow Jones is capped at 30 components. If Amazon and Alphabet join the Dow, some well-known companies could get the boot. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Costco

Geopolitical tensions are taking precedence over just about everything else, and that means most days in recent weeks have not been good days for companies to report. A victim of this negative atmosphere is Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST), which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Costco's Pre-Earnings...
STOCKS

