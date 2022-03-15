ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SEC softball weekend recap: LSU bests Alabama

By By Chris Blake
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

The opening weekend of conference play in the SEC has come and gone. Ten of 13 SEC softball programs played their first conference games this past weekend, and with those games came the introduction of storylines that will develop as the next two months progress.

(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings that each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)

No. 21 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama

LSU garnered the most attention in the SEC this weekend as it took two of three games from Alabama to give the Crimson Tide their first two losses of the season.

The Tigers exploded for 13 runs on 15 hits in the first game of the series and chased Montana Fouts from the circle in the third inning. Alabama pitching recovered and held LSU to six total hits over the series’ final two games. Georgia Clark made the most of one of those six hits with a grand slam that made the difference in the second game of the series.

Fouts propelled Alabama to a win Sunday with a complete game in which she surrendered one run, which was unearned.

No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Missouri and Tennessee came away from their series with two drastically different feelings. What was supposed to be a three-game set was shortened to two games due to weather, but that’s all the Volunteers needed to make their statement. Tennessee traveled to Columbia and won both games in Sunday’s doubleheader, capturing its first victory via the run rule.

The Volunteers never trailed in either game. Tennessee’s offense was punishing, and graduate student Erin Edmoundson continued her dominant season in the circle, picking up a win in the first game and a save in the second.

Missouri’s pitching had been a strong point through its nonconference schedule, but the Tigers’ staff struggled against Tennessee — Missouri conceded 10 walks and five home runs over the two games.

No. 4 Florida vs. Mississippi State

Florida won this series two games to one, but Mississippi State played spoiler, taking the second game 1-0 behind Annie Willis’ shutout.

The Gators’ offense as a whole did enough in the first and third games, while right fielder Cheyenne Lindsey produced in all three contests. The senior went 6 for 10 with a double and a triple in the series.

Florida has to come away from the weekend with some level of disappointment after not being able to sweep the Bulldogs — a team that was projected to finish toward the bottom of the SEC at the beginning of the season — at home.

South Carolina vs. No. 15 Georgia

Georgia won two of three games against South Carolina with the help of the top of its order. Sydney Chambley, Sara Mosley and Lacey Fincher combined for 14 hits and seven home runs in the series. The trio produced nine RBI in the Bulldogs’ run-rule win Saturday.

Bailey Betenbaugh’s complete-game effort and Katie Prebble’s two-hit, three-RBI showing at the plate spurred the Gamecocks to a win in the series finale.

Similar to Florida, Georgia likely had its sights set on a sweep. That said, the fact that the Bulldogs had to play on the road helps numb the sting of the missed opportunity.

No. 20 Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Auburn was the only SEC team to complete a three-game sweep against a conference opponent this weekend, but it wasn’t without its struggles.

In the first game, Texas A&M led 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers pushed across a run before winning in extras. Auburn won by a single run again in the second game of the series.

Jessie Blaine reached base safely at least twice in every game for the Tigers. Blaine went 4 for 7 with three walks and a home run in the series.

Auburn’s sweep to open conference play gives slightly more weight to the team’s strong showing in nonconference play to open the season.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (8-9) took down No. 1 Ole Miss (13-3) 5-1 on Tuesday, March 15. The Lions collected nine hits including two home runs, Southeastern was able to limit Mississippi to three hits. Ole Miss briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Multiple home runs lead MU softball to doubleheader sweep against Illinois

Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play. The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game. The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Wyoming News

Former Georgia QB Daniels to visit MU on Saturday

After missing out on former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU, Missouri is still looking to the portal to add a quarterback. The Tigers have now set their sights on former Georgia signal-caller JT Daniels — a player in search of a new home. The former Bulldog will visit Missouri on Saturday for the team’s spring game, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
Wyoming News

Missouri wrestling heads to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship

After a successful showing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Missouri wrestling now has its eyes set on the ultimate prize in collegiate wrestling: the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Although Missouri is coming off a conference title in one of the best conferences in the sport and looks to finish in the top 10 at the national tournament for the seventh consecutive season, the national title hasn’t been won by a non-Big Ten team in more than a decade. The last team from another conference to win was Oklahoma...
TULSA, OK
Wyoming News

Missouri women's swim competes in first day of NCAA Championships

Wednesday saw the first of nine events Missouri’s women’s swim team will compete in at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Juniors Meredith Rees and Alex Moderski and seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil finished 18th out of 24 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.27 seconds. The Tigers will compete in two events Thursday. Thompson will be the only individual swimmer for Missouri on the second day of the competition, swimming the 50 freestyle. She is currently seeded 13th with a time of 21.81. This is Thompson’s fifth straight NCAA appearance in the event. Thompson also will be one of Missouri’s four swimmers in the 200 free relay. Prelims for the second day of the NCAA Championships will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
Wyoming News

Three-star linebacker Zac Waible comes to Montana State with something to prove

On the surface, it doesn’t make much sense that a three-star senior linebacker would receive almost no Division I scholarship offers through February. “I’ve been wondering the same thing,” said Zac Waible, the three-star linebacker in question. Coaches rarely speak publicly about their recruits until they sign, so trying to determine why programs didn’t offer a player is nearly impossible. ...
FOOTBALL
Wyoming News

NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage. ...
GREENVILLE, SC
Wyoming News

March Madness

The Buckhorn Bar and Parlor was nearly empty before the Wyoming vs. Indiana basketball game since most college students are gone on spring break on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec#Alabama Lsu#Tigers#Volunteers
Wyoming News

Meet the coach tabbed with leading Braelon Allen, Wisconsin football's running backs

Braelon Allen will have a new voice leading his meeting room for the University of Wisconsin football team. Former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson has been hired as the Badgers’ running backs coach, coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Johnson replaces Gary Brown, who has taken an off-field role with the team. Brown, a multiple-time cancer survivor who was hired before last season, has been battling health issues since late December and was not able to be with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl last...
BRUSSELS, WI
Wyoming News

'Everybody wants to know about everybody': How college coaches react when a player hits the portal

Erik Chinander used to think the whole transfer portal process — from players leaving his team to trying to figure out who might fit at Nebraska — was pretty weird. By this point, though, it’s become essentially a part of everyday life as a college football coach. The Husker defensive coordinator, obviously, knows when one of his own players makes a decision to leave NU. And he knows exactly when...
NFL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama softball vs. No. 2 Florida State

It’s a nice evening in Tuscaloosa for a meeting of two of the nation’s top college softball teams. It’ll be No. 3 Alabama (22-2) facing No. 2 Florida State (23-1) live from Rhoads Stadium. This is rematch from last year’s Women’s College World Series where the Seminoles...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

No. 13 LSU holds on to beat Tulane 7-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (14-3) held on to beat the Tulane Green Wave (10-7) 7-5 in their first meeting since 2018 on Tuesday, March 15 from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers got into a bit of trouble in the top of the eighth inning leading 6-4 and with runners on first and third, a wild pitch would score Luis Aviles from third to make it 6-5. Then another wild pitch would advance the runner to third with one out, but Baumgardt would fly out to right field and Giovanni DiGiacomo would throw the runner out at home to end the inning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wyoming News

Assessing the contenders in Arizona’s QB battle; Jedd Fisch doesn’t want to let it linger

Four quarterbacks. Four developmental timelines. One goal. Such is the state of Arizona’s QB room as the Wildcats resume spring practice this week. Transfer Jayden de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita and returnees Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer are expected to get the majority of the snaps as spring ball proceeds. But UA coach Jedd Fisch doesn’t want a repeat of last year, when he divided the reps almost equally and didn’t name a starter until the eve of the season. ...
NFL
AL.com

South Alabama holds off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in first round of The Basketball Classic

It wasn’t exactly “The Shot That Rolled the Tide,” but South Alabama finally won another postseason tournament game on Wednesday night. Javon Franklin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Jaguars held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in the first round of The Basketball Classic at the Mitchell Center. It was South Alabama’s first postseason tournament victory since it beat Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 17, 1989.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy