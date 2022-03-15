SEC softball weekend recap: LSU bests Alabama

The opening weekend of conference play in the SEC has come and gone. Ten of 13 SEC softball programs played their first conference games this past weekend, and with those games came the introduction of storylines that will develop as the next two months progress.

(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings that each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)

No. 21 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama

LSU garnered the most attention in the SEC this weekend as it took two of three games from Alabama to give the Crimson Tide their first two losses of the season.

The Tigers exploded for 13 runs on 15 hits in the first game of the series and chased Montana Fouts from the circle in the third inning. Alabama pitching recovered and held LSU to six total hits over the series’ final two games. Georgia Clark made the most of one of those six hits with a grand slam that made the difference in the second game of the series.

Fouts propelled Alabama to a win Sunday with a complete game in which she surrendered one run, which was unearned.

No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Missouri and Tennessee came away from their series with two drastically different feelings. What was supposed to be a three-game set was shortened to two games due to weather, but that’s all the Volunteers needed to make their statement. Tennessee traveled to Columbia and won both games in Sunday’s doubleheader, capturing its first victory via the run rule.

The Volunteers never trailed in either game. Tennessee’s offense was punishing, and graduate student Erin Edmoundson continued her dominant season in the circle, picking up a win in the first game and a save in the second.

Missouri’s pitching had been a strong point through its nonconference schedule, but the Tigers’ staff struggled against Tennessee — Missouri conceded 10 walks and five home runs over the two games.

No. 4 Florida vs. Mississippi State

Florida won this series two games to one, but Mississippi State played spoiler, taking the second game 1-0 behind Annie Willis’ shutout.

The Gators’ offense as a whole did enough in the first and third games, while right fielder Cheyenne Lindsey produced in all three contests. The senior went 6 for 10 with a double and a triple in the series.

Florida has to come away from the weekend with some level of disappointment after not being able to sweep the Bulldogs — a team that was projected to finish toward the bottom of the SEC at the beginning of the season — at home.

South Carolina vs. No. 15 Georgia

Georgia won two of three games against South Carolina with the help of the top of its order. Sydney Chambley, Sara Mosley and Lacey Fincher combined for 14 hits and seven home runs in the series. The trio produced nine RBI in the Bulldogs’ run-rule win Saturday.

Bailey Betenbaugh’s complete-game effort and Katie Prebble’s two-hit, three-RBI showing at the plate spurred the Gamecocks to a win in the series finale.

Similar to Florida, Georgia likely had its sights set on a sweep. That said, the fact that the Bulldogs had to play on the road helps numb the sting of the missed opportunity.

No. 20 Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Auburn was the only SEC team to complete a three-game sweep against a conference opponent this weekend, but it wasn’t without its struggles.

In the first game, Texas A&M led 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers pushed across a run before winning in extras. Auburn won by a single run again in the second game of the series.

Jessie Blaine reached base safely at least twice in every game for the Tigers. Blaine went 4 for 7 with three walks and a home run in the series.

Auburn’s sweep to open conference play gives slightly more weight to the team’s strong showing in nonconference play to open the season.