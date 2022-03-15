ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SEC softball weekend recap: LSU bests Alabama

By By Chris Blake
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

The opening weekend of conference play in the SEC has come and gone. Ten of 13 SEC softball programs played their first conference games this past weekend, and with those games came the introduction of storylines that will develop as the next two months progress.

(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings that each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)

No. 21 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama

LSU garnered the most attention in the SEC this weekend as it took two of three games from Alabama to give the Crimson Tide their first two losses of the season.

The Tigers exploded for 13 runs on 15 hits in the first game of the series and chased Montana Fouts from the circle in the third inning. Alabama pitching recovered and held LSU to six total hits over the series’ final two games. Georgia Clark made the most of one of those six hits with a grand slam that made the difference in the second game of the series.

Fouts propelled Alabama to a win Sunday with a complete game in which she surrendered one run, which was unearned.

No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Missouri and Tennessee came away from their series with two drastically different feelings. What was supposed to be a three-game set was shortened to two games due to weather, but that’s all the Volunteers needed to make their statement. Tennessee traveled to Columbia and won both games in Sunday’s doubleheader, capturing its first victory via the run rule.

The Volunteers never trailed in either game. Tennessee’s offense was punishing, and graduate student Erin Edmoundson continued her dominant season in the circle, picking up a win in the first game and a save in the second.

Missouri’s pitching had been a strong point through its nonconference schedule, but the Tigers’ staff struggled against Tennessee — Missouri conceded 10 walks and five home runs over the two games.

No. 4 Florida vs. Mississippi State

Florida won this series two games to one, but Mississippi State played spoiler, taking the second game 1-0 behind Annie Willis’ shutout.

The Gators’ offense as a whole did enough in the first and third games, while right fielder Cheyenne Lindsey produced in all three contests. The senior went 6 for 10 with a double and a triple in the series.

Florida has to come away from the weekend with some level of disappointment after not being able to sweep the Bulldogs — a team that was projected to finish toward the bottom of the SEC at the beginning of the season — at home.

South Carolina vs. No. 15 Georgia

Georgia won two of three games against South Carolina with the help of the top of its order. Sydney Chambley, Sara Mosley and Lacey Fincher combined for 14 hits and seven home runs in the series. The trio produced nine RBI in the Bulldogs’ run-rule win Saturday.

Bailey Betenbaugh’s complete-game effort and Katie Prebble’s two-hit, three-RBI showing at the plate spurred the Gamecocks to a win in the series finale.

Similar to Florida, Georgia likely had its sights set on a sweep. That said, the fact that the Bulldogs had to play on the road helps numb the sting of the missed opportunity.

No. 20 Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Auburn was the only SEC team to complete a three-game sweep against a conference opponent this weekend, but it wasn’t without its struggles.

In the first game, Texas A&M led 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers pushed across a run before winning in extras. Auburn won by a single run again in the second game of the series.

Jessie Blaine reached base safely at least twice in every game for the Tigers. Blaine went 4 for 7 with three walks and a home run in the series.

Auburn’s sweep to open conference play gives slightly more weight to the team’s strong showing in nonconference play to open the season.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

LSU gymnastics earned No. 2 seed for SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers gymnastics team has earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Southeastern Conference Championships held in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. With a score of 198.125 on Friday against Utah, they leap-frogged Auburn and Alabama for the second...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KPLC TV

Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (8-9) took down No. 1 Ole Miss (13-3) 5-1 on Tuesday, March 15. The Lions collected nine hits including two home runs, Southeastern was able to limit Mississippi to three hits. Ole Miss briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama softball vs. No. 2 Florida State

It’s a nice evening in Tuscaloosa for a meeting of two of the nation’s top college softball teams. It’ll be No. 3 Alabama (22-2) facing No. 2 Florida State (23-1) live from Rhoads Stadium. This is rematch from last year’s Women’s College World Series where the Seminoles...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
KPLC TV

No. 13 LSU holds on to beat Tulane 7-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (14-3) held on to beat the Tulane Green Wave (10-7) 7-5 in their first meeting since 2018 on Tuesday, March 15 from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers got into a bit of trouble in the top of the eighth inning leading 6-4 and with runners on first and third, a wild pitch would score Luis Aviles from third to make it 6-5. Then another wild pitch would advance the runner to third with one out, but Baumgardt would fly out to right field and Giovanni DiGiacomo would throw the runner out at home to end the inning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

South Alabama holds off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in first round of The Basketball Classic

It wasn’t exactly “The Shot That Rolled the Tide,” but South Alabama finally won another postseason tournament game on Wednesday night. Javon Franklin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Jaguars held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in the first round of The Basketball Classic at the Mitchell Center. It was South Alabama’s first postseason tournament victory since it beat Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 17, 1989.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Ex-NFL Linebacker

Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec#Alabama Lsu#Tigers#Volunteers
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Big Injury News Ahead Of First Round

Ohio State could receive some reinforcements ahead of Friday’s NCAA tournament matchup against Loyola Chicago. According to Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch, big men Kyle Young and Zed Key are both expected to suit up for the Buckeyes. Young has not played since sustaining a concussion on March...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
344
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy