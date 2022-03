For the first time since 2013, the Akron Zips are in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 13 seed Zips (24-9) will play the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (26-7) on Thursday night at 9:50 at the Moda Center in Portland. This marks just the fifth time Akron has been in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA, meanwhile, has...

AKRON, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO