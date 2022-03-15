ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Poll: Was Jags' decision to release Myles Jack a good move?

By James Johnson
 12 days ago
Reports surface early Tuesday morning that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be releasing linebacker Myles Jack and they made that news official later in the afternoon. With the veteran now a free agent, the Jags will take the field with one of their most experienced players on the defensive side, as Jack started in 82 games for the Jags.

The Jags’ decision to release Jack comes after Jacksonville spent big to open free agency. They added six new players to notable contracts, and it appears they could now be assessing the current roster to see where they can free up more cap space.

Among the new players, they agreed to terms with was former Atlanta Falcons interior linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who will be getting a three-year deal worth up to $46.5 million with $28 million guaranteed. Upon the news of his pending signing, many thought he would be joining Jack in the linebacking corps, but instead, it looks like the 2021 leader in tackles will replace him.

However, making more space available likely isn’t the only reason for Jack’s release. He was having a hard time matching the play fans saw from him in 2017. And while he didn’t end that season with career stats (90 tackles, two sacks, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery) he has solid figures according to Pro Football Focus that gave him a 78.8 overall grade.

Last season was the most noticeable one for some in terms of Jack’s performance, and simply put, questions were popping up as to if his play was matching the big contract he signed in 2019, which was a four-year $57 million deal that guaranteed over $26 million. That said, the team finally decided to go in a different direction, and the move saves them over $8 million. At the same time, it opens up a new hole in the defense.

With Jack officially released, we now want to hear from you all at home. Do you think the Jags made the right decision to release Jack? Let us know in the poll below.

