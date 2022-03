Steve Ballmer has become well-known for his antics as the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. However, if he had his way, he would have owned a different NBA franchise. Ballmer sat down for an interview with Serge Ibaka for Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” series, and the talk turned to other franchises Ballmer could have purchased. Ibaka noted that Ballmer is from Detroit, and the Clippers owner admitted (at about 8:00) that he had tried to buy the Pistons as early as 2006.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO