There were scores of reactions to the Tyreek Hill trade this week, and one from Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers has gone viral. The L.A. receiver implied that the Hill trade will 'expose some people', leading many to believe this could be a potential shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offensive core. Nick Wright responds to the potential dig, and decides whether this trade will expose the Chiefs, or if it will expose the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa instead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO