The only uranium mill in the nation has been transformed into a waste disposal site

National Grid said it had sold a controlling stake in its gas grid to a group of global investors as it raises money to invest in electricity.The business said that it would pocket £2.2 billion in cash for 60% of its gas transmission and metering unit.It is a significant deal for the company, which has for decades been responsible for the pipes that funnel gas into homes across the UK.“Today’s announcement is a strong result for all our stakeholders, including employees and customers,” said chief executive John Pettigrew.The consortium of buyers includes Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO