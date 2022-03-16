ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The only uranium mill in the nation has been transformed into a waste disposal site

By Ron Dungan
 12 days ago

The White Mesa Mill in southern Utah is the last functioning uranium facility in the U.S. The Grand Canyon Trust has released a report on the mill and how it affects neighboring tribal communities. The mill is...

Utah mill turned radioactive waste dump

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – What began as a mill built to break down rock and process natural uranium ore has become a dumping ground for radioactive waste from contaminated sites across the world. The White Mesa Mill, which is just south of Blanding, has reportedly received over 700 million pounds of waste, unregulated. […]
National wastewater monitoring system only has buy-in from a handful of states

Only a dozen states are regularly reporting sewage data to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Wastewater Surveillance System, Politico reported. The system, which launched in 2020, collects data on levels of the coronavirus at sewage plants around the country. But with most states not participating, the agency isn’t able to get a clear picture of how the virus is spreading nationwide.
Portage County opens hazardous waste disposal site; by appointment only

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
Spokane's Disposal Pass program looks to help residents get rid of extra waste

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need help removing some extra waste from your home, the city’s got you covered. As part of Spokane’s Neighborhood Clean-up program, residents can now request a disposal pass. These passes help residents remove extra waste by distributing vouchers to the Waste to Energy facility. The passes cover up to $25 in tipping fees and are...
National Grid sells 60% stake in gas network

National Grid said it had sold a controlling stake in its gas grid to a group of global investors as it raises money to invest in electricity.The business said that it would pocket £2.2 billion in cash for 60% of its gas transmission and metering unit.It is a significant deal for the company, which has for decades been responsible for the pipes that funnel gas into homes across the UK.“Today’s announcement is a strong result for all our stakeholders, including employees and customers,” said chief executive John Pettigrew.The consortium of buyers includes Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment...
Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 5 CBD Tincture Brands 2022

If you have to deal with pain on a regular basis, having a proper solution can mean the difference between a productive day and one that becomes a complete waste. If you have ever used prescription medication, you know that these generally come with a lot of side effects that are better avoided. CBD oil […] The post Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 5 CBD Tincture Brands 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
