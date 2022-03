The SCDNR's Climatology Office, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is recruiting citizen weather observers for CoCoRaHS. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS, is a grassroots volunteer network of backyard weather observers of all ages and backgrounds. The program started in Colorado in 1998 and started in South Carolina in 2008. Over 350 observers currently report daily rainfall and the occasional snowfall, and 70 of those observers have been with the program since 2008. Despite the hundreds of active volunteers, there are still areas with no observers, and every county needs additional observers.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO