ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ranking All 68 Men’s NCAA Tournament Teams, From Gonzaga to Texas A&M-CC

mahoningmatters.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe men’s NCAA tournament selection committee has spoken, but now it’s time for the real seed list to be revealed. The Sports Illustrated 1–68 rankings aren’t beholden to Quad This or Quad That, or to any other metrics. This is simply a ranking of the teams playing best when it matters...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
On3.com

Auburn hosts ‘biggest recruiting weekend’ in Harsin era

On Saturday, Auburn will hold arguably the biggest recruiting day of the Bryan Harsin era. “Several of Auburn’s top targets in the 2023 class are expected to visit, the majority of which are four-star recruits,” said Jeffrey Lee of On3’s Auburn Live. On offense, four-star quarterback Christopher...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

March Madness Odds: Georgia State vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/17/2022

The Georgia State Panthers are set to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Georgia State Gonzaga prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Southern Tigers in NCAA Tournament: Lineups, preview, time

When/where: 8:57 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: truTV; WHB (810 AM) About No. 16 seed Texas Southern (19-12, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference): Only one No. 16-seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the history of March Madness. UMBC upended Virginia, 74-54 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. ... No. 1 seeds hold a 143-1 record versus No. 16 seeds. ... here have only been 15 games between 1 and 16 seeds decided by 10 points or less. ... Texas Southern defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67, in a play-in game on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne and John Walker came off the bench to score 21 and 16 points respectively. Brison Gresham had six blocks, six points and 13 rebounds. … The Tigers are led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones. His son, John, is a senior transfer from Nevada. … The Tigers qualified for the NCAAs by beating Alcorn State, 87-62, in the SWAC tournament finals. During the regular season, TSU went 13-5 in conference games during the regular season … Texas Southern defeated then-No. 20-ranked Florida, 69-54, on Dec. 6 in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to that game, the Tigers lost at Oregon (83-66), at Saint Mary’s (67-58), at Washington (72-65), at Air Force (61-57), at North Carolina State (65-57), at BYU (81-64) and at Louisiana Tech (87-60). … Texas Southern has qualified for the NCAAs two consecutive seasons and four times in six years. … TSU is 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. … TSU has won eight of its last nine games. … TSU was picked to finish first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and finished second overall. … TSU’s Brison Gresham is a transfer from the University of Houston. PJ Henry is a transfer from University of Hartford and A.J. Lawson a transfer from McNeese State. … Freshman Shaqir O’Neal is the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Shaqir’s sister, Amirah, plays for TSU’s women’s team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

Huskers battle Bulldogs in NCAA first round

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 8 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for an NCAA Tournament win when the Huskers battle the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday in the NCAA Tournament First Round in Louisville, Ky. Tip time for Nebraska’s game with Gonzaga is set for 2:30...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournaments#Texas A M#The Sports Illustrated 1#Zags#Pac 12
thecomeback.com

How to survive the 2022 NCAA Tournament

So, you’ve decided to watch the NCAA Tournament. Congratulations! Welcome to the first normal version in three years. 2019 was so long ago. We had a different president. No one could name a coronavirus. Working from home in sweatpants while snacking on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos was a dream reserved only for the privileged few.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy