As spring rolls into Columbia, the 2022 high school girls soccer season is underway. All four Columbia schools are looking to improve on what they accomplished in 2021. Rock Bridge, Hickman and Tolton bring back teams that boast experience, while first-year Battle Coach Kurtis Broadsen is looking to build a foundation to compete with the other schools now and in the future.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO