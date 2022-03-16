Young Rock - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

The second season of Young Rock is premiering next week, and it will continue to tell the story of Dwayne Johnson's life. The first season of the show followed The Rock in 1982, 1987, and 1990 as well as featuring a fictional future in which he runs for president. The show's second season is expected to feature The Rock's WWE rookie year, and will also feature more of his time at the University of Miami where he met his first wife and current producing partner, Dany Garcia. Johnson took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that Young Rock has found its Dany in Arlyn Broche.
