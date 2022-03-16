Young Rock - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. Warning: This article may contain spoilers. On March 30, 2013, BBC America aired the pilot episode of an intriguing new Canadian-made drama with a relatively unknown actress in the lead. Orphan Black set itself apart from anything else airing on television at the time within its shocking first five minutes. Not only would the show continue to confound and enthrall viewers for five award-winning seasons with its complex storytelling, but it also introduced the world to the brilliance that is actress Tatiana Maslany. The success of the show would not have been possible had it not been for the bold choices made in the pilot episode and Maslany's talent in playing multiple characters, often against herself.

