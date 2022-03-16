ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 7 series could arrive earlier than expected

By Samuel Martinez
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have new information about Google’s upcoming flagship devices. The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may launch earlier this year, as a very reliable source claims that these phone’s display panels may start shipping in May. According to DSCC’s Ross Young, the new Google...

