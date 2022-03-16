Google Pixel 7 series could arrive earlier than expected

IMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger might need to “interoperate” with smaller platforms in the EU. The official news today begin with the EU and their latest bill to force big companies to work together. On Thursday, they published a new press release on their upcoming Digital Markets act, where they agreed that big tech companies will have to make their messaging apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage and Facebook Messenger "interoperable" with small-scale chat apps at the developers' request. Now, the law hasn't passed yet but it seems that the EU wants Apple and Facebook to open up their platforms to others, meaning soon you'd be able to iMessage someone by using an app like Signal on your Windows PC. The press release doesn’t state anything about them working together with each other, but it is a first step in breaking down the walled gardens for these services. A report from the Verge notes that this isn't impossible as Facebook has been working on have their messaging apps to work together seamlessly. Though obviously between their network, while Apple pitched a more open version of iMessage to carriers years ago but, that got dropped. Do you guys think this is a good idea? Because honestly, I think it's time.

