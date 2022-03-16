ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s About Community’: An Affordable Housing Development Comes to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s no secret Sacramento is one of the least affordable cities to live in the country, but developers want to change that reality.

A groundbreaking held Tuesday morning for affordable housing on 44th Street won’t be confined to just a few homes.

Instead, developers believe they’re pushing the envelope.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we have a saying that it takes a community to build a community,” said Leah Miller, president and CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento.

Renderings show what the Cornerstone Development will look like once completed on a seven-plus acre lot in an unincorporated area. Habitat for Humanity and Mutual Housing California are behind the project.

They estimate over 400 low-income people will live there which will feature 18 Habitat homes and 108 Mutual Housing rental units. The development will be all-electric and EV-ready due to SMUD being one of their community partners.

The board of supervisors voted 5-0 for the development with funding coming from the county and other supporters.

“I can’t think of a day that made me happier than today,” said Sup. Patrick Kennedy.

Yet, more money is needed for what Habitat for Humanity says is its biggest project in its 36-year history. The group has raised 60 percent of the funds needed for its home but needs to close the gap with additional sponsorships.

Above-ground construction is scheduled for later this summer.

The excitement is not just centered on homebuilding, but the people who will call the development home.

“This project is more than housing,” said Roberto Jimenez, CEO of Mutual Housing California.  “It’s about community. We’re building community.”

Annbelinda Honablezh
12d ago

Watch, these places is going to be out of reach for most of the homeless, which shall keep the problem going.

