The region’s first mobile mammography unit will visit several locations in the coming weeks, with Mercy Health releasing its April schedule Tuesday. Mercy Health's mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression on their breast once they are in position.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO