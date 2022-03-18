ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 ideal Baker Mayfield trade scenarios from the Cleveland Browns

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jNyJ_0egJpOrJ00

Speculation has picked up steam regarding a potential divorce between former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Especially now that Deshaun Watson is officially in the Dawg Pound

A lot of these rumors sprung up upon Cleveland’s initial interest in Watson, to begin with.

Even before it came to fruition with the trade from Houston, Mayfield himself has requested a trade from the Browns. This information comes to us via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and is an absolute whopper .

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added another layer to this with a direct quote from Mayfield himself.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield to ESPN

Mayfield’s request comes after he released a statement via social media after reports broke that the Browns met with Watson. The former college star was not subtle in suggesting that he’s played his final snap in Cleveland.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting God’s plan throughout this process.

I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at ever level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

Baker Mayfield on Twitter (March 15, 2022)

As for the Browns, they reportedly told Mayfield that they will not accomodate his trade request . But that was before guaranteeing $230 million to Watson. Now, Mayfield will surely be on the move, but where?

Related: Top 200 NFL free agents of 2022

Baker Mayfield contract and 2022 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ar9jY_0egJpOrJ00
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s been noted on a near never-ending loop that Mayfield will play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 with a cap hit of $18.56 million. The former Oklahoma star was unable to come to terms on a long-term extension with Cleveland last offseason.

To say that Mayfield’s fourth season in Cleveland didn’t go swimmingly would be an understatement. He posted a 6-8 record in 14 starts while dealing with numerous injuries . This came on the heels of Mayfield leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff spot back in 2020.

It’s not an ideal scenario for either Mayfield or the Browns. If he’s retained, the quarterback will enter 2022 as a lame duck and might not even report to training camp based on his recent comments.

Related: Baker Mayfield and NFL’s top 20 QBs

Ideal Baker Mayfield trade scenarios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qwfri_0egJpOrJ00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks

Fresh off trading star quarterback Russell Wilson , the Seahawks are obviously in need of a new franchise guy. Despite what the team says publicly, there can’t be much confidence in Drew Lock being that guy.

Depending on what the Browns are asking for in a potential Mayfield trade, Seattle could use some of the capital it acquired from the Denver Broncos for Wilson (two first-round picks, two second-round picks).

Carolina Panthers

With the Panthers having missed out on Deshaun Watson, that will likely open the door for the team to acquire Mayfield in a trade with Cleveland. We already know that Sam Darnold is not the long-term solution with the Panthers.

We also know that owner David Tepper has been pushing for Carolina to acquire a young franchise-type guy . Whether the front office believes Mayfield can be that guy remains to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEd9P_0egJpOrJ00 Also Read:
NFL trade rumors: Updates on Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and much more

New Orleans Saints

Yet another team that was firmly in the market for Watson , New Orleans might soon be headed for a backup plan after failing to land the star quarterback. If so, there’s no reason to believe that general manager Mickey Loomis wouldn’t check in on Mayfield. Right now, Taysom Hill is the only in-house candidate for the starting job.

Mayfield would immediately give the franchise a new face at the QB position, one the fans can get behind as he still provides some level of hope that he can be an above-average starting option.

Indianapolis Colts

If Mayfield gets his way, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t now that the Browns have a better starting QB, the former No. 1 overall pick would reportedly prefer a trade to the Colts . With Indianapolis, Mayfield would still have a chance to compete for the playoffs, thanks to a roster built around Jonathan Taylor and a strong receiving threat in Michael Pittman Jr.

For the Colts, Mayfield is absolutely an upgrade over their internal options, with Sam Ehlinger currently the in-house leader to start in 2022 after trading Carson Wentz. Acquiring Mayfield puts them in the same mindset they were in when they made the initially trade to bring Wentz to town. Now they can take a chance on another recent top pick with Mayfield, hoping to unleash the fiery competitor that originally led to him being the top choice in the 2018 NFL Draft. Plus, he’d still have a chance at facing the Browns in a revenge match.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Media#Espn Mayfield#Twitter
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper picks his new Browns number, and it’s not 19 or 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amari Cooper wore 89 with the Raiders and 19 with the Cowboys, but his time with the Browns will at least start off with a third different number - 2. As the Browns noted on Twitter, Cooper jerseys are already available for purchase. Or, if you’re crafty, you can recycle that old Tim Couch jersey you might still have.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy