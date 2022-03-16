ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hillary Clinton Torches Putin After He Sanctions Her: ‘Thank You for This Lifetime Achievement Award’

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jlFZ_0egJpAV900
(John Lamparski/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton is among 12 others, including President Joe Biden, who have been banned from Russia by Putin!

Hillary Clinton, 74, and 12 others — including President Joe Biden, 74, and his son Hunter Biden, 52, as well as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, 43 — were sanctioned by Russian President Vladamir Putin, 69. And although Hillary has been extremely displeased with Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, the former First Lady isn’t likely losing any sleep over Putin’s latest sanction — which bans them all from Russia and freezes any assets that they might have there.

Instead, she thanked them to her 31 million followers on Twitter! Twitter user @MaxSeddon shared the list of those who Putin sanctioned and wrote, “Russia has sanctioned Joe Biden and a range of other top US officials. The main impact of this is they can now make corny jokes on cable news about how they won’t be able to access their Russian bank accounts or go on vacation in Siberia, I guess.”

Hillary found the joke funny and reposted it to her Twitter, with an added line that showed how much she was truly devastated to be included in Putin’s sanction list. “I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award,” Hillary wrote after retweeting the list. Oddly, Hillary’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, did not make the cut and was not included on Putin’s sanction list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZLMf_0egJpAV900
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on February 17, 2022, in New York City. (John Lamparski/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

In a March 8 interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski at Forbes’ 30/50 summit, Hillary said, “I don’t know how it ends, but I think the person who is most surprised that it is still going on is probably Vladimir Putin. The level of defense and determination that the Ukrainian people are showing – starting with their president, President Zelenskyy, going all the way down to the grandmothers and young women taking up arms… It’s tragic but inspiring. I hope the world will stay with Ukraine while they try to protect their homeland.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Mika Brzezinski
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#First Lady#Maxseddon#The Russian Academy#Hillaryclinton
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
News Channel Nebraska

Hillary Clinton Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee for President. The first woman in American history to be nominated by a major party, Clinton is also a former secretary of state. Birth date: October 26, 1947. Birth place: Chicago, Illinois. Birth name: Hillary Diane Rodham. Father:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Radar Online.com

Russian Colonel Dead After His Own Troops Intentionally Run Him Over With Tank

Russian troops reportedly ran over their own commander because they were upset with the number of casualties their unit was facing in their ongoing war against resisting Ukrainian forces. The alleged intentional killing of the Russian colonel by his soldiers also comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces as a whole are...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin's inner circle closes in around him

Russian President Vladimir Putin has surrounded himself with yes men for years, feasting on their praise, rewarding their greed, and looking the other way as they plundered the country. All Putin asked for in exchange was unconditional loyalty, something that has been put to the test following his unprovoked invasion...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
164K+
Followers
15K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy