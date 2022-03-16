ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailyn Lowry Missing From ‘Teen Mom 2’ — Where Is She?

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 12 days ago
An original cast member was missing from the March 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ — Kailyn Lowry! Before the episode aired, she revealed why she’d be M.I.A.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t appear in this week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, and because of her absence in the March 15 installment of the long-running series, fans immediately started worrying about her future on the show. But Kailyn said “this was by choice” and not a decision made by the network.

Hours before the episode aired, Kailyn took to Twitter to say, “I *believe* I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight – I believe there are 5-6 episodes I’m not on #teenmom2.” Then, to further clarify and stop any potential rumors from swirling, she added “Also – this was by choice – was just letting y’all know”.

Immediately after sharing the news, a follower of Kailyn’s asked, “Why not just leave the show then?” It doesn’t appear as though Kailyn responded to that comment, but her absence from this week’s episode — along with a few that’ll follow — will likely raise more questions. If it was “by choice”, then why was that choice made? And will she soon make a “choice” to leave the show altogether?

We’re not quite sure. But what we do know is that Kailyn missed an episode of the show last season and it instigated a legal battle between her and her longtime nemesis, Briana DeJesus. At the time of that absence, Kailyn said she didn’t want to film about her Sept. 2020 arrest. Briana had claimed that Kailyn was “cut” by production, but Kailyn quickly clapped back, saying, “I chose not to participate in tonight’s episode because I didn’t feel like the content that was being asked for was genuine or authentic to who I am. I don’t feel like I should be making a storyline out of Chris [Lopez] or [my other exes] Javi [Marroquin] or Jo [Rivera] if I don’t feel like it is truly as much a part of my life as it would be made to seem on the show.”

Interestingly, Briana met up with Kailyn’s ex Chris in this week’s episode, so we can’t help but wonder whether her “choice” to not participate in this week’s episode had anything to do with that.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.

