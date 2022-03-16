ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Confirm Split After 12 Years Together

By Cynthia Cook, Chris Rogers
 12 days ago
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After much speculation, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz confirmed their split on March 15 with heartbreaking statements.

It’s official: Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney, 35, and Tom Schwartz, 39, have officially called it quits after 12 years together. The couple made the announcement on March 15 via lengthy Instagram statements, with Tom revealing it was Katie’s “decision” to end their relationship.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he said in his statement. Read them both in full below.

This confirmation comes less than 24 hours after their split was first reported by The Sun on March 14. At the time, a source told the news outlet that the pair was “flip-flopping” about whether or not to stay in their relationship, but ultimately, they decided to spend time apart as they figured out their future. “Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together,” the source claimed. “They’re currently not together, no.”

And now, based on their statements, it sounds as if they’ve decided to move forward with a full-on divorce.

Fans also became suspicious of Tom and Katie’s marital status after Katie shared a photo of herself and her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder on March 11 without her wedding ring. The photo (below), captioned, simply, “Dirty Martinis,” brought about a slew of conjecture in the comments section. “No ring….when are you going to make a statement (verbal that is) because the last few posts shows no ring,” wrote one concerned follower, as another posted”👀 no 💍?! Whatever is going on I hope you are good.” Yet another cut to the chase and said, “So it is true Katie and Tom are getting a divorce?”

Although the pair seemed to be working together pretty amicably during the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, there have always been issues of concern for Katie and Tom, even when they first walked down the aisle in 2016 (they had a second wedding in 2019 to make it official). However difficult their struggles, they’ve also been a long-standing pair on the show, together since the very first episode aired in January 2013.

Comments / 2

