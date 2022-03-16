ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Results in for Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 race

By Jeff Gill
 5 days ago
Joseph Mezzanotte

Retired manufacturing manager Joseph Mezzanotte won the Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 seat in a special election Tuesday, March. 15.

In a battle between political newcomers, he defeated businesswoman Jennifer Sudderth by a vote of 174 to 85. He captured 67% of the vote to Sudderth’s 33%.

“It’s something I wanted to do, so I’m excited I’ll get a chance to do it,” Mezzanotte said of his victory.

Running for office “was interesting,” he added. “I had a lot of support, which was fun. It was very encouraging for (supporters) to go out and vote for me.”

Mezzanotte takes over the seat that’s been empty since Ed Asbridge resigned last year to run successfully for mayor. His term ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Mezzanotte can be sworn in as early as the council’s meeting on Thursday, March 17, if Hall County has certified the election results by then, City Clerk Shelia Cooper said.

Mezzanotte said his first priority will be “getting up to speed on existing and near-future projects.”

He also wants “to learn more about the annexation and zoning process,” especially when rezoning requests “deviate too much from the comprehensive plan.”

“That’s one of my biggest goals,” he said.

With Tuesday’s election, the council has all members in place.

The Nov. 2 election settled two other seats, plus the mayor’s post. Asbridge and Post 5 candidate Oliver McClellan were elected unopposed and Will McDaniel won a contested race for Post 3. They started four-year terms Jan. 1.

Gainesville, GA
