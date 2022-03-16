New issue: The productive brain

Drug overdose, mostly from opioid use, is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Prior studies of twins have revealed that genetics play a key role in opioid use disorder. Researchers know that a mixture of genetic and environmental risk factors contribute to heritability of the disorder, but identifying the specific risk factors is challenging. Opioid use disorder is complex, so instead of one or a few genes causing the disorder, there may be many contributing factors that can combine in different ways. Researchers want to understand which genes contribute to opioid use disorder because this will lead to a better understanding of its underlying biology and could help identify people who will be most at risk if exposed to opioids, enabling researchers, health care providers, and social services to develop strategies for prevention, treatment, and support.
