Josh Allen Has Made Buffalo a Destination For NFL Players

By Chris Owen
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember that 17-year playoff drought? I know, so do I, and it was not fun. The likes of Gregg Williams, Mile Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Perry Fewell, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone and Rex Ryan at head coach. Players like J.P. Losman, Trent Edwards, E.J. Manuel, Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman...

Josh Allen Tweet About Stefon Diggs Goes Viral

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are among the best quarterback/wide receiver tandems in the entire NFL. Some wondered if the combo would work after Diggs was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills in March of 2020, but not only has it worked, it's been historic. No wide...
NFL
The Most Annoying Question Buffalonians Ask Out Of Towners

Before we even start, it is extremely important to note that I love ranch dressing. I would never ask anyone from outside of Buffalo this question. Why does everyone ask this to people that are in Buffalo from out of town? It's like every single media person asks a new Buffalo Bills player this the FIRST second they come to Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
