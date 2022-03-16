ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

There’s a tiny star spraying antimatter all over the Milky Way — should we be worried?

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory recently uncovered a twinkling little star that might hold the key to several of the universe’s deepest mysteries. Called a pulsar for its twinkle, the star’s scant the size of a large city. What makes it special is, as NASA describes it, the fact that...

