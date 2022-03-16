ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coach K, Duke's odds to win the NCAA Tournament ' FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Coach K's final NCAA tournament, Cousin...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Saint Peter's coach once shared court with Kobe Bryant

As Saint Peter’s men's basketball team continues its historic run through the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Shaheen Holloway continues to make a name for himself. The Peacocks' head coach has been a media darling throughout this year's Big Dance, delivering one tasty soundbite after another. Following his team's...
ELIZABETH, NJ
FOX Sports

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Top Plays: Sweet 16 tips off

The 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues with Sweet 16 play on Friday. In the first slate of games, top-seeded South Carolina defeated No. 5 North Carolina, while 2-seed Texas topped No. 6 Ohio State, with both teams advancing to the Elite Eight. After that, No. 1 Stanford. Maryland in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Travis
FOX Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament By The Numbers: Elite Eight, Day 2

Sunday is the final day of the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Here are the numbers to know ahead of the final two Elite Eight matchups. No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Kansas (Midwest Region) Matchup: This will be the first NCAA Tournament matchup between Miami...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup against the Knicks

LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5. BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the New York Knicks. DeRozan is seventh in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game. The Knicks are 18-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Taj Gibson shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Coach K#The Ncaa Tournament#The Duke Blue Devils
FOX Sports

Can anyone stop Phoenix Suns in the playoffs?

"There's people playing with my name." Devin Booker looked like a man on a mission during his Suns' Thursday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets. And if his mission was to dominate, he did so convincingly, erupting for a season-high 49 points in a display of scoring eminence. The Suns...
NBA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Broncos contenders for AFC West, Cowherd says

The Denver Broncos added two key new faces this offseason — quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But will it be enough to end the Kansas City Chiefs' reign atop the AFC West Division?. According to the odds, possibly yes. After trading for Wilson, Denver's odds to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Suspension Likely Coming For Members Of Bubba Wallace’s Team

A suspension looks to be in order for a few members of Bubba Wallace’s team. Wallace lost a wheel in turn 16 at the Circuit of the America’s race on Sunday, which goes against NASCAR rules. It’s most likely going to lead to a four-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and two other crew members.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

NCAA Women's Tournament: South Carolina, Stanford cruise to Final Four

It's Elite Eight time in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, and two teams punched their tickets to the Final Four on Sunday night. Tipping things off, top-seeded South Carolina dominated No. 10 Creighton, winning 80-50 to advance to the Final Four. No. 1 Stanford followed South Carolina's footsteps, advancing...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy