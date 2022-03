Kane County was host to its first recycling pop-up in the parking lot of the Aurora Ace Hardware at 994 N. Lake Street Saturday, March 5. The event brought as much traffic in four hours at the more visible location than in an entire week at its former location down a tough-to-find driveway across Route 31 (Lake Street). We call that a success! “We are experimenting to see if a more visible collection point will result in more traffic and better serve the public,” said Clair Ryan, Kane County Recycling coordinator. “We are very grateful to the Ace Hardware owner for working with us on this.”

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO