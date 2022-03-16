Oahu teen rescued from dangerous surf at Queen's Bath on Monday

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued four people from a sinking boat about three miles south of Marathon. It happened Wednesday morning. According to the agency, two Air and Marine Operations boat crews were conducting a training exercise in the area when they heard the distress call over their radios. The boat operator said they were in a 26-foot center console, quickly taking on large amounts of water, and were in danger of sinking. Both crews raced to the area and rescued the boat’s occupants. They notified the U.S. Coast Guard, who arrived on the scene a short time later, and began to “dewater: the sinking vessel. Eventually, it was safely towed back to land. “When someone is in distress, their safety and well-being come before their citizenship, nationality, or immigration status,” said Supervisory Marine Interdiction Agent, Robert Sellers. “The same resources used for border security are immediately directed to those in need”.

MARATHON, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO