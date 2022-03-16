Mark Zuckerberg Says NFTs Are Coming to Instagram

Jared Leto has given Tron fans a new update on the third installment of the franchise. It has now been over five years since initial reports first surfaced of Leto starring in the new film. Disney first revived the original 1982 sci-fi classic in 2010 with a cast that saw the return of Jeff Bridges alongside Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde for Tron: Legacy. Though the film garnered mixed reviews, Disney still chose to reboot the series for a third film and made an announcement in 2017 that Leto would star in the reboot to continue the franchise. Not much news has been said regarding the film so far, leaving many fans to wonder if it is still happening.

