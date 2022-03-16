ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Mark Zuckerberg Says NFTs Are Coming to Instagram

By Store
hypebeast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFTs will soon be arriving on Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg revealed during a talk at SXSW on Tuesday. “We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” Zuckerberg said, according to Engadget. Last year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
hypebeast.com

Instagram Launches Two New Ways To Sort Feeds, Favorites and Following

Instagram has introduced two new methods for users to control how they see their feed, CEO Adam Mosseri shared in a blog post. Entitled Favorites and Following, the two options are intended for users to quickly see what they’re most interested in. With Favorites, users can choose accounts to...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

A Look Into the Thriving Digital Community of aplasticplant

Following the paths paved by the likes of HIDDEN.NY and LilJupiter, a new generation has come to realize the potential of growing brands from anonymity through curated Instagram content. One of the archive pages that have risen to the top is “aplasticplant,” an account that has quickly grown a large and active community over the last two years.
INTERNET
Elle

Blue Ivy Carter Performed at the Oscars With Her Mom Beyoncé

Beyoncé masterfully opened the Academy Awards with her performance of “Be Alive” in Compton, CA and her Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter was part of the group of dancers with her. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter spotted the 10-year-old dressed fabulously in lime green and sunglasses alongside her mom. Blue performing on the Oscars before even hitting her teenage years? Par for the course for Bey's child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
hypebeast.com

Jared Leto Provides 'Tron 3' Updates, "We're Getting Closer and Closer"

Jared Leto has given Tron fans a new update on the third installment of the franchise. It has now been over five years since initial reports first surfaced of Leto starring in the new film. Disney first revived the original 1982 sci-fi classic in 2010 with a cast that saw the return of Jeff Bridges alongside Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde for Tron: Legacy. Though the film garnered mixed reviews, Disney still chose to reboot the series for a third film and made an announcement in 2017 that Leto would star in the reboot to continue the franchise. Not much news has been said regarding the film so far, leaving many fans to wonder if it is still happening.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Koffee Has Officially Released Her Debut Album 'Gifted'

21-year-old Jamaican reggae star Koffee has officially released her debut album Gifted. The mixtape comes three years after Koffee dropped her Rapture EP which launched her into stardom. Now, fans are able to experience her unique reggae charm in her first full-length LP. Gifted delivers 10 tracks from the artists,...
MUSIC
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Telfar Unveils Eastpak Collaboration Available for Blind Pre-Order

Telfar has revealed that it has partnered with backpacking label Eastpak for its next collaboration, but there’s one catch: customers can’t actually view the product before purchasing. Both brands confirmed the partnership via social media, sharing a pixelated visual of several spinning bags and announcing that the collab will be available for “blind pre-orders.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engadget#Nft News
hypebeast.com

Nothing Officially Announces the "phone (1)"

Following a slew of early rumors, Nothing has now officially announced its first handset, the “phone (1).”. During the recent “The Truth” livestream, Nothing CEO and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shared an array of details about the upcoming device. With more details coming in the next few months, the Nothing phone (1) will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and run Nothing OS, a stripped-down version of Android. The operating system will apparently “captures the best features” of Google’s Android limited “to just the essentials.” The modification will offer a fast and smooth experience and visual interface with “bespoke” fonts, colors, design elements and sounds.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. Taps Jonathan Worth for Heath Ledger T-Shirts

For its latest collaboration, TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. tapped a British photographer Jonathan Worth for a series of Heath Ledger graphic T-shirts. The team-up focuses on the Australian actor who died of an overdose shortly after completing filming on The Dark Knight. His performance in the Batman film as the Joker was met with wide acclaim and served to help cement the actor in Hollywood history alongside his portrayals in other films.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

TikToker's Husband Has a Flawless Response to Getting Fired for Giving his 2 Weeks' Notice

The phrase "it's just business, nothing personal" really doesn't make any sense when you think about it. Because at the end of the day, people care about their "business" a lot. In fact, a strong argument can be made that there really is no difference between the way we live our personal and "professional" lives: if you're going for a high level of fun and satisfaction in your personal relationships, then you're probably doing the same at work.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy