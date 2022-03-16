Mark Zuckerberg Says NFTs Are Coming to Instagram

Following a slew of early rumors, Nothing has now officially announced its first handset, the “phone (1).”. During the recent “The Truth” livestream, Nothing CEO and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shared an array of details about the upcoming device. With more details coming in the next few months, the Nothing phone (1) will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and run Nothing OS, a stripped-down version of Android. The operating system will apparently “captures the best features” of Google’s Android limited “to just the essentials.” The modification will offer a fast and smooth experience and visual interface with “bespoke” fonts, colors, design elements and sounds.
Comments / 0